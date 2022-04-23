Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 197 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,073,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,805,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

