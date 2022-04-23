Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 353,832 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,832 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. 1,605,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,068. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.