Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 91 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 123,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 198.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of DOV traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.00. 1,605,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,108. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average of $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

