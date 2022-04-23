Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $89.21. 1,870,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,091. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.