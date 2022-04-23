Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.67 and its 200 day moving average is $245.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.