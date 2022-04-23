BRC (NYSE:BRCC) versus Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Financial Contrast

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BRC alerts:

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BRC and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A N/A -4.91% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BRC and Pernod Ricard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29 Pernod Ricard 1 4 5 0 2.40

BRC currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Pernod Ricard has a consensus target price of $238.67, suggesting a potential upside of 406.51%. Given Pernod Ricard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pernod Ricard is more favorable than BRC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRC and Pernod Ricard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 15.12 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats BRC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Pernod Ricard (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.