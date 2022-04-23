Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Up 7.1%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 183,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 263,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.