Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.29. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 417,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.