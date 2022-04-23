British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.44) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($48.79) to GBX 3,675 ($47.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.41).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,339.50 ($43.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £76.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,235.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,931.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($42.86), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($362,442.86). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14 shares of company stock valued at $45,156.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.