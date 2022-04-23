Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

