Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

