Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
BYFC stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
