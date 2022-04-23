Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will announce $37.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.10 million. BTRS posted sales of $33.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $168.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $202.48 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTRS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 1,036,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,523. BTRS has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.44.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 35.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in BTRS by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,363 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.