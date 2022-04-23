Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.55. 334,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $133.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.53%.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,287,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,919,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

