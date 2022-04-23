Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. New Residential Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NRZ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,943. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

