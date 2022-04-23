Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 16.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

TRUE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 446,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,276. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 217,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TrueCar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 70,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TrueCar by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 776,578 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

