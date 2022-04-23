Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.57). Alteryx posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

AYX stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $49,610,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $51,750,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $31,545,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

