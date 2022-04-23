Brokerages Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 433,947 shares of company stock worth $7,383,866 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

CWAN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. 287,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.