Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) to report $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

