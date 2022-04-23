Brokerages Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.33. Etsy posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.05.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

