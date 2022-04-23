Brokerages Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will announce $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. 506,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $58,322,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 708,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 533,386 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 270,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after acquiring an additional 236,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

