Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. 3,771,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,536. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 32.6% during the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

