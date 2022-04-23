Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:KWR traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.45. 77,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,040. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $156.36 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

