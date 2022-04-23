Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.37 Million

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to post $312.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the highest is $369.41 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $324.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of WPM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,078,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $41,423,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

