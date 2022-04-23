Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$31.31

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.77.

A number of research firms have commented on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE ALA traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$29.88. 547,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.92. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.36 and a 1-year high of C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.90%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

