Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$2,507.14

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,507.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded down C$76.51 on Monday, hitting C$2,053.34. 31,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,043. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,677.44 and a 1-year high of C$2,385.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,134.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,161.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.35.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 79.6100006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

