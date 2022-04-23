Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$2,507.14

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,507.14.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down C$76.51 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2,053.34. 31,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,161.42. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,677.44 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.
About Constellation Software (Get Rating)
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
