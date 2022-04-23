Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target at $245.16

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.43.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $153.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 150.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.86. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
