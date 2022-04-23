Brokerages Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price at $59.15

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.34. 810,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.22). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

