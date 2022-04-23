Brokerages Set MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Target Price at $7.92

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

MGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 10,851,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,322. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $997.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.35.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

