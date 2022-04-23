Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Price Target at C$18.44

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of TCN stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.51. 464,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,829. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$12.63 and a 52-week high of C$21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.71. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.88%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

