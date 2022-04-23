Brokerages Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Target Price at $149.64

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE:U traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 2.38. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.