Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) PT at C$147.86

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.86.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:WCN traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$174.33. The stock had a trading volume of 345,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$169.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$166.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$143.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.55.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.5100006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

