Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 305,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,456 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 72,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSE BIP traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,670. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.