Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up about 2.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $77,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 246,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

