BTIG Research Begins Coverage on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NYSE PFSI opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

