Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $9.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.04. 1,153,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.26. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

