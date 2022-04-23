Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Bank of America lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

