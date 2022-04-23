Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.11 on Friday, reaching $250.35. 2,617,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,138. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average is $223.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

