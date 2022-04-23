Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.34. 21,676,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,120,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.