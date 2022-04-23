Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $134.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BG. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.