ByteNext Reaches Market Cap of $634,820.08 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. ByteNext has a market cap of $634,820.08 and $6,635.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.96 or 0.07413154 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.00 or 0.99744392 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

