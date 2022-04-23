BZEdge (BZE) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

BZEdge (BZE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $620,716.34 and $18.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.34 or 0.07397150 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,859.79 or 1.00175042 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

