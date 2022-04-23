C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.90.

NYSE AI opened at $17.85 on Friday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $76.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.30.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,731 shares of company stock worth $182,854. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 82.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 30.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 26.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

