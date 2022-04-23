Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Holdings Raised by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the quarter. Cabot comprises about 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 5.45% of Cabot worth $173,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cabot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cabot by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cabot by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cabot by 314.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 322,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,864. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

