CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share.

CACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International stock traded down $7.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.99. 78,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,618. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.66.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.