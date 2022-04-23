Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Netflix from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12-month low of $210.05 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

