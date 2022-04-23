Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$54.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$52.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.68.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

