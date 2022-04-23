Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $7,270,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

