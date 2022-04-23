Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $74.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRI. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.21.

CPRI stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $9,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

