Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Reduced by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

CAH stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,021. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

